Anguish as NFF enters into ‘another secret, slavery kits’ sponsorship deal’

Officials of the Nigeria Football Federation and leading sportswear company, NIKE on Tuesday in Asaba, capital of Delta State signed what they described as a new, robust partnership agreement.

American kit company NIKE had teamed up with the Nigeria Football Federation in April 2015 following the departure of another global brand, but Tuesday’s contract is seen by both parties as the real deal.

The agreement is for four years at the first instance, with an automatic renewal clause that will take the marriage to the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

Despite a somewhat coated description by the communications department of the Nation’s soccer body, NFF executive board led by Amaju Pinnick has again refused to disclose details of the contract, just as they did, some four years ago.

Up till the time the current contract was entered into, Nigerians hardly accessed the jersey of Super Eagles or that of any other National team.

Super Falcons and other age-grade teams including Uner-23, 20 and 17 teams for both Men and Women mostly train with personal clothing, a situation many have described as a bizarre circumstance in the history of Nigeria’s football.

Just before the ongoing African Women Cup of Nations kicked off in Ghana, Nigeria’s Super Falcons left the shawls of the country with their personal clothes.

