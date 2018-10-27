Anguish as wild fire waste 19 vehicles in Anambra

An angry inferno, on Friday consumed 19 vehicles at a mechanic workshop in Onitsha, Anambra State commercial city, sending their owners and workers into a fit of sadness and wailing.

Reports say the fire broke out at the mechanic workshop at Amanator Street in Awada, in the commercial city at about 2am, and left most of the vehicles burnt beyond repair, before it was put off by the residents of the area..

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police (SP), while confirming the incident said that no life was lost in the inferno, noting that the high tension wire which passed through the area was also affected.

According to Haruna: “Police Patrol team attached to Awada division rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot.”

He further disclosed that the Enugu Electricity Distribution company (EEDC) has been contacted to effect necessary repairs on the affected power line, adding that the case was under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

