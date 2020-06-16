Anguish, grief as erosion sacks Anambra community



Over hundred households are at verge of loosing their properties to erosion menace at Umudim village in Ekwulumili community, Nnewi South local government, Anambra state.

The agrarian community, Blueprint learnt, had been experiencing ecological challenges which for years had rendered many homeless, with houses, farmlands, economic trees and others gone without government intervention.



An aged woman, Mrs Victoria Ezeifedikwa, while narrating how the erosion equally shutdown several roads in Umudim, hinted that it begun to develop immediately after the war, defiling various communal efforts to contain it.

“We constructed culverts, built pitches and water carnals, and planted trees including bamboo all to no avail. It has taken over many houses. We are parking out everyday especially during raining seasons due to fear of its devastiting effects,” Ezeifedikwa added.



On his part, Mr Onyeka Ikejiaku, called on the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, the federal government and interesting individuals to rescue the community as ecological threats had not only sacked most of them but formed a boundary between them and their siblings.

“The speady expansion is overwhelming. We no longer access our brothers without passing through neighbouring communities like Amichi. This is because so many floods from various communities access it. Our brothers are supposed to build but cannot do so. They buy land in other communities, we cannot farm and the people on the other side cannot evacuate their produce to the market,” he added.



Also speaking, a cabinet Chief in Ekwulumili Traditional Rulers Council, Chief Godfrey Okoye, who recalled how the community managed to rescue two school children once trapped by flood in one of their erosion sites, lamented that some government officials have been visiting them without any action.



But a project signboard was erected at the Amichi area of the gully erosion just before the starting point of the erosion where a catchment was constructed to possibly reduce the force of flow.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Anambra State Ministry of Environment, Dr Emma Okafor, urged the community to formally write the ministry to enable them make fresh assessment and necessary action.