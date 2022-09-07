ANHEJ, ELSDGG partners on free medical outreach for FCT journalists

The Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), in partnership with a Non Governmental Organisagtion (NGO), Excellent Leadership For Sustainable Development and Good Governance (ELSDGG) has concluded plans to hold a medical outreach for journalists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The collaboration also include Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) and Federal Radio corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) chapel in response to the burden of work on journalists which put immense pressure on their eyes through the use of laptops, Iphones, desktop and other electronic gadgets.

The president of Association of Nigerian Health Journalists, Hassan Zaggi, said the medical outreach is aimed at providing journalists, who, due to the nature of their work do not have time to go to the hospital regularly for routine checks, especially the condition of their eyes as is a timely opportunity to conduct vital checks and eyes screening.

The outreach will be conducted from 10am to 6pm, Thursday, at Radio House, Abuja.

