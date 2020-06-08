Anjorin set to sign new Chelsea contract

Tino Anjorin will sign a new contract at Chelsea despite strong from Premier League rivals.

Anjorin will become a next summer, but the 18-year-old is reportedly willing to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge by signing a new long-term contract.

The young striker has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The England U-19 international according to Sky Sports however intends to stay on at Chelsea.

Anjorin, who has been at Chelsea for more than a decade, made his first-team debut against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup last September.

