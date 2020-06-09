Anjorin thumbs up Lampard after signing Chelsea contract

Tino Anjorin has poured encomiums on Chelsea’s gaffer, Frank Lampard, for his youth revolution after penning a new deal..

Anjorin, 18, signed a new five -year contract on Monday that will see him remain at Chelsea until June 2025.

The midfielder made his senior debut in the 7-1 win in the Carabao Cup last September

Anjorin hailed the influence of Lampard and assistants Jody Morris and Joe Edwards in helping young players integrate into the first team setup.

“It’s a brilliant feeling,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s been a really crucial season for young players here. Frank, Jody Morris and Joe Edwards have taken us on board and really committed themselves to bringing young players through.

“It’s been really important to have those familiar faces around. It’s easy to talk to people and be around the first team building more because you’re welcomed in.

“Hopefully I can try to carry on being a part of that as long as I keep working hard and impressing the coaches.”

“I’ve been at the club since I was six years old so to get to this stage and then be offered another five-year contract on top of that is amazing.

“I had no hesitation but to take it straight away because to play for the club I always dreamed of playing for is really special for me.”