ANN to embark on house to house campaign in Kaduna

The Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), one of the political parties contesting the 2019 general election is planning to adopt house to house campaign method in Kaduna.

This is aimed at mobilizing women in support of the party and to create awareness about the ideology of the party among the women folks.

Speaking to newsmen during the exercise yesterday, the vice presidential candidate of the party, Hajia Khadija Abdullahi said for every problem of Nigeria, women and children are the most affected, hence the need to sensitise women and youths on how Nigeria should be governed.

She said the country is presently in a state of disunity, adding that no country can grow in such an atmosphere.

“We are not happy with the situation of Nigerians, and that is why we are out to sensitise the people ahead of the 2019 election. We are not just a party, but a movement for good governance,” she said.

While lamenting the poor living conditions of Nigerians, she said people are moving around in hunger, as many are dying of all forms of sicknesis due to lack of basic amenities in the country.

The campaign coordinator of the party, Blessing Gimbia said her party is not out to give money to people, but to talk to them about what good governance is all about.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.