Annual inflation to rise towards 12.50 % in May – FDC

Financial Derivatives Company limited has projected an increase in headline by 0.13 per cent to 12.47 per cent for the month of May.

The FDC report which  based on its market survey and said that  monthly , a more reflective measure of current price is likely to spike by 0.21 per cent to 1.22 per cent, annualised at 15.73 per cent.

The report explained that contrary to the expectations that the prices will fall as output increases with partial relaxation of the lockdown, commodity price surprisingly surged partly  due to the combined effects of supply chain disruptions, planting seasons, higher logistics costs and exchange rate.

The Chief executive officer, Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane pointed out that the noticeable increase in the retail prices of commodities such as tomatoes , pepper and onions are relatively price inelastic.

He stated that the recent reduction in the number of passengers that buses carry has forced an abnormal spike in transportation fares, resulting in price differentials between markets.

He said that although many analysts have anticipated an increase in aggregate demand due to the 14.83 per cent reduction in the pump price of PMS, the impact in the economy was muted by the sharp fall in consumer’ disposable income due to Cobid 19 induced economic paralysis.

