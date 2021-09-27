ANOCA to mark 40th Anniversary in Abuja

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) which was founded in

Lome, Togo in 1981, is 40 years.

The Association which is affiliated to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is the

umbrella body of the 54 National Olympic Committees of Africa and has its headquarter in

Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mustapha Berraf, an Algerian is the President and has served since 2018.

Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria will be agog this week with activities

marking the 40th anniversary.