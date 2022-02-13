Anoint credible chairmanship aspirant from North-central, APC forum writes Buhari

A group on the platform of Concerned APC Members Forum has written a letter asking President Muhammadu Buhari to anoint a credible national chairmanship aspirant for the party among those aspiring from the North-central ahead of the party’s national convention slated for February 26.

The forum in a letter dated 11th February, 2022 and addressed to the President also advised the President to look into the records of the various individuals aspiring to lead the party, “owing in mind the internal zoning arrangement of the Party which is in North Central Nigeria.”

The letter signed by its convener Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, believed that unless the President quickly intervene, the party might be thrown into deeper crisis after the national convention.

The forum which said it has intervened in various stages of the APC in the past, declared that “the quest to safeguard the soul of our Party also gave birth to the Progressive Youth Movement, PYM headed by Mustapha Audu. The PYM even went to court to press home its demands. The agitation also added an addendum to the clamor for a Convention which by God’s grace is holding in a few weeks.

“Your Excellency Sir, it was your interview with the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA that prompted the Progressives Governor’s Forum to initiate the process of the forthcoming National Convention of our Party slated for 26th February 2022. Again, we say thank you, sir.

“Judging by the activities of the various actors, we appeal to Mr. President not to allow the selfish interest of the 2023 Presidential ambition of some ranking members to destroy the Party. We want Mr. President to recommend a highly committed and disciplined member, a man of humility and resilience with acute knowledge of Party administration that will respect both former and serving Governors, Senators, Ministers, party faithfuls, and of course, the Leaders of our Party. This will go a long way in reducing internal crisis in the Party, controlling the expenditure of some aspirants, and solving the problem of reconciliation after the National Convention.

“We also want to draw Mr. President’s attention to the fact that, immediately after the Convention, there is a primary election not far away, so, the need to minimize our crises and concentrate on the 2023 general elections is very important.

“Your Excellency Sir, in recommending a candidate for the National Chairmanship position which may bring about consensus, we advise Mr. President to look into the records of the various individuals aspiring to lead the Party, owing in mind the internal zoning arrangement of the Party which is in North Central Nigeria.”

While assuring it continue support for the ruling party, the Forum recommended that “Mr. President call a meeting of all the aspirants for the National Chairmanship position and hand over the preferred candidate to them, instructing an all-inclusive government. This will immediately heal any injury in the heart of any and the course of explanation to his supporters while he stepped down.”