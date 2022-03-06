Another 306 Nigerians arrive Abuja as FG moves to rescue students trapped in Ukraine

An additional 306 people arrived Abuja from Hungary on Sunday, even as the federal government has initiated diplomatic moves to rescue Nigeria students trapped in Ukrainian North-east city, Sumy.

The Nigerian government had approved the release of $8.5 million on Wednesday for the evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians fleeing the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) stated that they arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 12:30 a.m. aboard Air Peace Boeing 777-300 Flight APK7534 through Budapest, Hungary.

Their arrival increased the number of Nigerians evacuated by the federal government to 1,112 as 807 others had earlier been evacuated in three batches.

NIDCOM stated that the returnees were excited to be home after the uncertainty of fleeing from the Russia-Ukraine war, just as they applauded the speedy response of the federal government to their plight.

According to reports, there are no access to Sumy at the moment as it’s surrounded by Russian troops and the only connecting bridge in Sumy was bombed about five days ago by the Russian troops.

The Nigerian delegation were said to have been able to evacuate only those who escape Sumy.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reportedly made contact in the Ukrainian North-east city on evacuation of the Nigeria students in the region.

Blueprint gathered that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has spoken to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitry Kuleba, on modality for the evacuation of the students.

This is as the Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine was following up for the successful evacuation of the students.