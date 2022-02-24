Another 466 terrorists surrender, several others killed in 2 weeks – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday said a total 466 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and their families, comprising of 120 males, 137 females and 209 children surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-east in the last two weeks.

The DHQ also said troops arrested 86 terrorists and killed 63 others including Mohammed Yusuf, the leader of Rijal Amn Special Forces.

Director, Defence Media Operation Maj.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko stated this while briefing journalists on the successes of various military operations across the six geo-political zones of the country between 10 to 24 February 2022.

Maj.-Gen. Onyeuko said troops also rescued kidnapped civilians, recovered assorted weapons, herds of rustled cows/ rams in different theatres of operations.

Speaking further, he said the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji operating in the North-east conducted air strikes on Boko Haram enclaves at Magama Village, Tsaunin Babare Village and Tsamben Babare Village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state where a notorious bandit leader, One Mallam Dogo Umaru and scores of his foot soldier were neutralized.

According to him, the operations resulted in the recovery of 10 AK 47 rifles, 100 rounds of 6.2mm ammunitions, 20 motorcycles, 40 herds of rustled cows, 50 rams. Troops also rescued 10 kidnapped civilians, arrested 10 bandits and neutralized 10 bandits.

He added that troops killed several bandits close to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) at Damari in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state after a painstaking air reconnaissance missions on terrorist/bandits enclaves.

He said: “The air interdiction neutralized several armed terrorists close to the Nigerian Defence Academy. The armed bandits numbering about 75 engaged ground troops in a fierce battle around Labi general area along the Kaduna – Birnin Gwari road.

“The bandits came under heavy airstrikes which aided the ground forces to effectively engaged the bandits and neutralized bandits. Consequently, the operation resulted in the neutralization of a total of 55 bandits.

“Similarly, own troops in Agasha in Guma Local government area of Benue state in an encounter with criminals at the Gbekyor general area rescued 10 kidnapped civilians and arrested 3 of the criminal elements, Furthermore, troops on clearance operations on 22 February 2022 in Mbayongo area in Katsina Ala local government area came in a contact with bandits terrorizing the area and neutralized 1 bandit, arrested and recovered 2 locally made guns, 1 pistol, 69mm rounds, 7.62mm special.”