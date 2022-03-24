Another 7000 terrorists surrender as troops kill scores in Kebbi, Borno, others – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday said its troops deployed to different parts of the country have killed scores of terrorist and bandits in the North-east, North-west and North-central regions of the country.

The military also said no fewer than 7000 Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP)/Boko Haram terrorist from different locations surrendered to troops in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operation (DMO) Maj.-Gen Benard Onyeuko who stated this while briefing journalists on the successes of military operations in the country between 10 and 24 March 2022, added that troops those neutralized include one Mallam Sule who is a brother to major bandit Lalbi Ginshima.

He said: “Following intelligent report about the gathering of terrorists possibly for a meeting of their key Commanders and leaders, it dispatched an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft to monitor activities at the location. It was confirmed that over 50 of the terrorists congregated for the meeting.

“Consequently, the air component vectored the fighter jet to the location, human intelligence gathered indicates that 27 of the terrorists were neutralized. Prominent among those neutralized include one Mallam Sule who is a brother to major bandit Lalbi Ginshima was a major setback for the group.

“Furthermore, another air interdiction was carried out at a terrorist enclave at Magaba in Kaduna s tate, neutralizing scores of the terrorists while those fleeing were trailed and mopped up by ground troops. Cumulatively, own troops neutralized 8 Bandits, arrested 7 bandits, rescued 56 civilians and recovered 1 AK 47 rifles, 2 generators, 3 MC, 1 motorcycle and 1 pumping machine. All arrested, rescued civilians and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.”

Explaining how troops of Operation Hadin Kai recorded success in the Lake Chad region and Tumbuns close to Wulgo in Marte Local Government Area of Borno state, Maj.-Gen Onyeuko said: “During the airstrikes key members of Islamic State of West African Province were neutralized. Other operations were conducted in Marsele, Musini, Gwoza, Liman Kara, Mandara, Fadhis, Waitini, Galdekore, Izza, Garin Ba’abba, Sambisa forest, Ashigashiya all in Borno state.

“The operational achievement include neutralization of 17 terrorists, arrest of 35 terrorists, recovered 34 AK 47, 5 dane gun, 9 locally made guns, 270 rustled cows, 3 motor cycles, AK 74 and 13 bicycles used for logistics movement.”