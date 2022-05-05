Another Ajaokuta concession in whose interest?

Steel production and its economic impact globally cannot be over emphasised. This is because it has been proven that pragmatism in the use of natural endowment. Is the best bet to economic development.

Here we are talking about steel and iron ore exploration and production. This natural endowment is a blessing many pragmatic nations have taken advantage of with shared technology that is either local or foreign slongside, good management and transparency in its accrued generated revenues.They have deployed it to expand and grow their economy.

We can’t even talk about steel without making reference to the multiplier effects on all sectors of the economy such as the industrial, agriculture, transport and construction sectors, among others. Its value chain brings in the production of automobile, rail tracks, military hardware, information communication technology (ICT) hardwares, aviation equipment and tools, electronics, electricals,

medical equipment, etc.

Nigeria is one of the nations on the face of the earth endowed with several mineral resources solid or liquied. And one of such is iron ore and steel.

But a cursory look at exploration and mining of these abundant resources to the benefits of citizens is as if a curse is placed on the nation and her citizens never to enjoy the blessings of natural resources. The happenings around crude oil that has been in exploration for the past five decades and the mainstay of our economy is a reminder of “resource curse”.

Nevertheless, our concern in this piece is about steel,and our focus critically is on the recent approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of N853 million concession consultant for Ajaokuta Steel and National Iron Ore Mining Complex in Itakpe, Kogi state.

This news took us aback and one just have to imagine this is not happening again when Nigeria’s peers having steel production complex like ours are making billions of dollars from its.

With a benefit of hindsight, the Ajaokuta Integrated Steel plant foundation stone was laid in 1980 by the Shehu Shagari government that envisaged it as the bedrock that would serve Nigeria’s industrialisation and complement crude oil revenue from foreign exchange earnings.

Unfortunately, after 44 years and 90 percent completion in 1983 with four different types of rolling mills as well as work stations and production units that include; wire rod mill, light section mill, medium section and structural mill, power plant, machine and tool shop, lime calcination plant, electrical repair shop, mechanical repair shop, and quality assurance section, the company is still moribund.

Built by Tyazhprom Export, a Russian company, this gigantic national asset remains moribund with nothing to show as steel products, and massive investment of the nation’s wealth.

Ironically, South Korea is earning over $60bn per annum and her steel company employs close to 70,000 of her citizens and other nationals. Sadly, the Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill Plant and that of South Korea were constructed at the same period. In a recent report by the World Steel Association (WSA), China occupies the number one position with the world’s largest steel production to top the chart with 808.4m tons. Interestingly, this feat represents about 50 per cent of global steel output. Serious minded fellow African countries like South Africa producing 6.1m tons is 22nd position and Egypt 5m tons of steel, 27th position.

Instructively, beyond the positions they occupy on the chart, steel is prominent in this countries’ industrialisation, mass employment, foreign exchange earnings, and dynamic economic opportunities. Regrettably, here in Nigeria, we are playing ping pong with Ajaokuta through the politics of concession upon concessions.

In retrospect, this concession thing dates back to 2003 with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government of President Olusegun Obasanjo. There were attempts to revamp the Nigerian economy with neo-liberal prescription of privatisation and all sorts.

Ajaokuta Steel was one of the casualties of failed market fundamentalist economic reform. Although Messrs Solgas Energy of the USA won a 10-year concession tenure, it however ended in August 2004, as the government terminated the agreement due to non-performance.

This was followed by concessioning of the same Ajaokuta steel to Global Steel Holdings, an Indian firm, for a period of 10 years. This one too ended abruptly as Global Steel Holdings did not perform as expected but went into asset stripping leading to the federal goverment terminating the agreement.

The whole nation was however embarrassed by the legal roadblock to Ajaokuta operation.

The question that comes to minds is why are we such a visionless nation? We have invested a whoopng $10 billion, that is, about N4.155 trillion on this critical asset. This huge national asset steel plant was designed to produce 1.3 million tons of liquid steel per annum in phase one. It has an in-built capacity to expand its production to 2.6 million tons of flat iron and steel products in its second phase, as well as 5.2million at it phase three expansion alongside various types of steel products, including heavy plates. In addition,,the Ajaokuta steel has 43 different plants of which 40 are already completed and can produce independently.

Our pain! The President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress, APC, government appears not to have learnt anything from previous concessions by previous administrations, neither has it gotten any inspiration from what fellow African countries are doing with steel. Even with the laudable prospects of Ajaokuta steel complex, the only thing they see to do is another concession consultancy services of N853 million to CPCS Transform Consortium as “Transaction Advisors” for Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and National Iron Ore Mining Complex Itakpe.

What is to be done as way foreward. First, the concession must be work through by eliminating all forms of corruption and any other thing that may result to legal entanglements. Second, the Nigeria state must not give Ajaokuta steel out to private firm alone,goverment must have serious stake in its management.

Third, the government both present and passed has failed us. It’s time to demostrate action and business on national assets that represent commanding height of our economy.

All this, we believe, would help in the realisation of our prospects and potential of steel economy to our national life and more.

Olamilekan, a political economist, writes from Abuja, via [email protected]; 08107407870, 08073814436

