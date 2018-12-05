Another ASUU/FG meeting deadlocked

Another meeting between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has ended on yesterday night without acceding to the teachers’ demands.

The meeting which held at the federal ministry of education was to find a lasting solution to the current strike by the university lecturers.

So far two other meetings have been held between both parties before that of yesterday since the strike began.

The lecturers laid down tools on November 5 over poor funding of Nigerian universities and non-implementation of previous agreements by the government.

Speaking with journalists after Tuesday’s meeting, the national president of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, said both parties are yet to reach a concrete decision.

”For now, we have started to discuss; we are yet to reach any concrete decision. Once we have more information, we will make ourselves available to the press,” he said.

He stated that the meeting will reconvene very soon to continue negotiations.

The government’s representative at the inconclusive negotiation were the education minister, Adamu Adamu; the permanent secretary in the education ministry, Sunny Echono; a representative of National Universities Commission (NUC) and a representative from the National Income, Wages and Salaries Commission.

Meanwhile, the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Danielson Akpan, urged both parties to have a common ground so that Nigerian students can resume their studies.

”The two parties should think of the interest of this country and the Nigerian students,” he said.

