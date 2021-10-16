Another BBNaija season 6 housemate is hospitalised

Angel, another Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eye’ housemate, is reportedly hospitalised.

The Big Brother Naija finalist, Angel, was seen placed on drip following an undisclosed ailment.

The self styled ‘real hot girl’ was seen in a video receiving IV therapy in an undisclosed room. The video was shared on her official Instagram fan page.

The 21-year-old is the third BBNaija season six finalist to break down.

First it was Whitemoney, Pere and now Angel.

This has left fans concerned about the wellbeing of the reality stars especially the finalists.

Reacting to the video of Angel on the sick bed an Instagram follower @agnesndapandula wrote, “Ano what going on from whitemoney to pere now is Angel kaii”.

@_goottsch, “Another housemate. What’s happening?? Whitemoney was sick. Pere was sick. Now Angel too”.

@lizzyinas187, “What’s happening na, Get well soon Angel”.

@olumide_chase, “Before it’s whitemoney After it was Pere. Now it’s my own Angel. Like wtf is happening”.