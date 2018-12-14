Another Biafra leader arraigned, remanded in prison

Attempts by the federal government to checkmate Biafra agitation took

place took place yesterday as the leader of the Biafra Zionists

Federation (BZF),

Benjamin Onwuka was remanded in prison in custody.

It would be re-called that Onwuka, who was arrested in August after an

encounter with security operatives, has been kept incommunicado.

Deputy leader of the group, Mazi Ambrose Ugwu told journalists in

Enugu yesterday that Onwuka has been docked at the Federal High Court,

Owerri by the Department of State Services (DSS).

“I can confirm to you that our leader has finally been arraigned in

court by the DSS.

“After keeping him away from us and other members of the public for

over three months, they arraigned him at the Federal High Court,

Owerri. The trial judge remanded him in prison on the premise that he

may jump bail,” Ugwu said.

While describing the latest development as unacceptable, he called on

the federal government to order for the immediate release of their

leader.

“Our demand has not changed.The Biafra leader, Benjamin Onwuka

has not done anything to warrant his being incarcerated. This is

nothing but oppression and suppression of our rights to freedom as

guaranteed under the Nigeria constitution and other international

treaties.

“He should be immediately released unconditionally because they have

done more damage to his rights by keeping him incommunicado for over three months.

“The DSS has no right to have kept him for such a long time without charging him to court. Now that he has been arraigned, the claim ofbhis jumping bail should not arise at all.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to free our leader immediately without any condition attached,” the group demanded.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.