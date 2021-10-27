Breaking: Another Cross River Lawmaker is dead

A member representing Akpabuyo State Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly and a staunch member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Elizabeth Ironbar, has died.

Report says Mrs Ironbar died of protracted illness on Wednesday morning at the Assembly Village, Ekot Inim in Calabar metropolis.

Mrs Ironbar was the brain behind the Cross River State Disability Commission Bill and was one of the seven House members who refused to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) when 18 other members defected together with Governor Ben Ayade.

A family member, who preferred anonymity, told newsmen on Wednesday afternoon that Mrs Ironbar died on the early hours of Wednesday.

Another female member and close friend of the deceased lawmaker, Hon Itam Abang, member representing Boko I State Constituency and another PDP stalwart, confirmed her colleague’s demise.

She said, “The Voice of the city of light is gone. You fought long and hard. I salute you Hon Elizabeth Ironbar. Good night Sweetheart.”

Ironbar is the fourth Cross River House of Assembly member to die within the last three years.

Others were Stephen Ukpukpen of Obudu State Constituency, John Nkoro of Ikom and again another Obudu lawmaker, Godwin Akwaji, who replaced Ukpukpen.

Akwaji died few months ago.