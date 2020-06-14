Another female student raped, murdered in Oyo

A 21-year-old student of the Oke Ogun Polytechnic Saki was allegedly raped and murdered within a Church mission in Akinyele local government area of Oyo state by unidentified assailants on Saturday.

It was learnt that the Oke Ogun Polytechnic student, identified as Grace Oshiagwu, was raped and murdered within a church mission building, located at Idi-Ori, Sasa-Ojoo, area of the local government.

The dead body of the female student was said to have been discovered somewhere around the church mission premises in her pool of blood.

Oyo state Police Command Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Lawrence Fadeyi, while confirming the incident said investigations on the case have commenced.

“One Grace Oshiagwu ‘f’ aged 21 years, was machete on her head in a church mission building at Idi-ori Area, Shasha, off expressway by unknown assailant (s) today- 13/06/2020 about 3.00 pm,” he said.

The PPRO added that already, “Investigation has commenced into the matter and the police tactical teams are on the trail of the assailant(s).

“While efforts are intensified, we want to continue to solicit for credible information from members of the communities around the area and the general public to unravel the mystery behind these dastard killings.”