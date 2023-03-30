Another Lagos spare parts market razed

Just recovering from a fire outbreak that consumed a five story building in Balogun market, Lagos Island, Wednesday, another fire outbreak, Thursday, razed the Olowu spare parts market in Ikeja, Lagos.

The fire outbreak was said to have occurred in the morning. Some shops that caught fire reportedly contained air-conditioners meant for sale, parts of vehicles and motorcycles, among others.

The traders count their losses as the goods lost to the fire are said to be worth millions of naira.

The men of the Lagos State Fire Service and security operatives were at the scene of the fire incident in the morning and the situation has reportedly been brought under control.

A similar incident occurred three weeks after Akere spare parts market on Kirikiri road, Olodi-Apapa in Ajegunle, went up in flames.

