Another Nigerian law enforcement agency arrests Obi Cubana

Business man and night club owner, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana has been questioned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over suspicious payments into his account by three convicted drug dealers from Nigeria, Malaysia and India.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had last year also invited the businessman to answer questions about the sources of his wealth.

Already, NDLEA has granted him bail after hours of questioning, and he is expected to return at a later date at their headquarters, Blueprint gathered.

Although, the agency is yet to issue an official statement regarding the latest development as at the time of filling this report.