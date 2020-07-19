Another party merger looms before 2023



The reality in Nigeria today is that we do not have a normal party system.

Things are becoming dissimilar and our politicians keep changing their attitudes and behaviors.

What we keep seeing today are notorious and tarnished political parties. 2023 would also be another acid test for the political parties and the politicians.



Our political parties and those who claimed to have been leading us have failed woefully to adhere to unwavering principles and surrender to the whimsical needs of tainted situations.

Our political parties are not bothered by the upsurge or barrage of criticisms by the masses. The belief is that a leopard will never change it’s spots.

The defection of the three giants politicians — Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Senator Bukola Saraki before the 2019 general elections as well as the recent defection of Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki from APC to PDP is a situation of interest to the history of Nigerian politics.



Since the return of democracy from 1999 to date, the real politics would be played in 2023 elections. The last time a similar true democracy was played dated back to the third term period that was jettisoned, dumped and eventually killed in 2007. So also, a similar true politics was played in 2015.

One-party system or rule in politics is a great danger to democracy. It portends hiccups – pitfalls – dangers and problems. This is why after the 16 years of PDP dominance or rule in Nigerian politics, the formation of another big opposition party was welcomed in 2013. This is healthy for a democracy to have strong opposition. And that was what disturbs the PDP then.



In November, 2013, five governors from the G7 governors opted to join APC — posing the biggest threat to the ruling party. The five governors who were at loggerheads with PDP crossed the rubicon after long deliberations and consultations. The then governors were Rabiu Kwankwaso of Kano state, Murtala Inyako of Adamawa state, Rotimi Amechi of Rivers state and Abdulfatah Ahmad of Kwara state.

Before the merger, the governors had organised their opposition to certain practices in the PDP using the appellation New PDP (nPDP) headed by Abubakar Baraje.

Similarly, the deputy governor of Ondo state defected to the PDP last month.

The lingering APC crisis that snowballed and carnaged to the dissolution of the National Working Committee by the National Executive Committee is quite perilous to the ruling party. We look forward to seeing what will happen before the convention and beyond. Also, the hidden agenda and the sealed deal reached between Mr. Buhari and the Jagaban seem not to be feasible considering the unfolded situation at the moment.

The incoming election of Edo and Ondo will be a litmus test to the two giant parties before 2020 elapses.



The two parties must understand that glory lies not in falling but in rising every time we fall. And time is always ripe to do right.

The two leading parties have since formed committees that will lead them to victory in the coming weeks.

At the moment, understanding the political terrain would be a great advantage.

Muazu, a political affairs analyst, writes from Kano.He can be reached via [email protected]