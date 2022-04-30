Another popular Nollywood star slumps, dies

Nollywood Actress Chinedu Bernard has slumped in a church and was confirmed dead in a hospital.

The ‘Big Mama’s Stick’ actress was reportedly confirmed dead by doctors at the East Side hospital in Enugu State.

She was said to have slumped while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church inside the Federal Housing area in Enugu State.

According to reports, one of the Reverend Fathers rushed her to the hospital with some members of the church

Fondly referred to as ‘Choco,’ the late Bernard featured in movies such as The Big Mama’s Stick, Money fever, The Mad, The Last Manhood, Mad Love etc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

