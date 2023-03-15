Another popular political party expels governorship candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Jigawa State has expelled its governorship candidate, Muhammad Gumel, over alleged anti-party activities,

The state acting chairman of the party, Kabiru Hussaini, made this known on Wednesday.

Hussaini urged members of the ADC to support the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mustapha Lamido.

“We are directing all our party’s supporters to support the PDP gubernatorial candidate because it’s only the PDP that can salvage the state from total collapse,” he said.

The ADC governorship candidate, Gumel, has reportedly relinquished his candidature and shifted his support to the All Progressives Congress.

Reacting to the development, Gumel said the acting chairman had no right to expel him from the party.

He said the chairman was expelled from the party by the national headquarters on September 22, 2022, and is not recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies.

