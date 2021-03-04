Another Reps member is dead, Wase mourns



Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has expressed shock and sadness over the sudden death of Hon Yuguda Hassan Kila, a member who represented Gwaram federal constituency of Jigawa state.

Kila’s condition was made public by his deputy in Committee on Customs, Hon. Leke Abejide, earlier on Thursday during a budget session with the management of the Nigeria Customs led by its DG, retired Col. Hameed Ali, when he said at the commencement of the meeting that “my chairman is indisposed at the moment, and we urge you to pray for his quick recovery”.

His demise was later confirmed by the leadership of the House.



In a condolance massage issued by the his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase, described the death of Kila , as a huge loss, saying the National Assembly will miss his positive contributions on critical national issues.

“We have loss a friend and a brother, Hon Kila was a hardworking and committed lawmaker whose views on key national issues were respected by his colleagues in the House.



“The late Hon. Yuguda has worked very hard in the time he represented his constituency ,We mourn him but we are consoled by the undisputed fact that he left his giant footprints in the sands of time which should be emulated,” he said.

Wase prayed to Almighty Allah to give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, while extending his sincere condolences to the people and government of Jigawa state

