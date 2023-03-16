Another state declares public holiday ahead of 2023 governorship election

Governor Seyi Makinde Thursday declared Friday as half day holiday for workers in the employment of the state.

The governor, according to a circular signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubanwo Adeosun, said the half a day holiday is to enable civil and public servants in the state, who may wish to travel to vote in the Saturday, March 18 governorship and House of Assembly election, to do so.

With the holiday, civil servants in Oyo state are expected to close at 12 p.m Friday while those handling essential duties are expected to remain at their duty posts.

“Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, in his commitment to ensuring participation of Public and Civil Servants in the state in the upcoming governorship and House of Assembly election, has graciously approved the declaration of half day at work on Friday, 17th March, 2023,” she said.



