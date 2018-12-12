Another strike looms in varsities as non-academic staff declares protest

Nine months after the non-academic staff unions of universities suspended their nationwide strike; the unions said they are embarking on three days national protest.

The non-academic unions comprising the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of

Universities (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists, (NAAT) said the protest is about the non-implementation of the agreement reached with the federal government that led to the suspension of their earlier industrial action in March.

The protest will begin on December 17 and ends December 19.

A spokesperson for the joint union, Abdussobur Salaam, disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening.

He said the protest was a decision made at the union’s 35th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Enugu state University (ESUT) on December 5 and 6.

”In view of the above, the National Executive Council of the Union resolved that branches organize a three-day national protest across

the Country between Monday 17th and Wednesday 19th December 2018,” Mr.

Salaam said.

The unions embarked on a nationwide strike on December 4, 2017, and suspended it in March 2017. The Minister of Labour and Employment,

Chris Ngige, had said then that the government will source for eight billion naira within five weeks to pay the striking workers.

The minister announced this at a resolution reached at a conciliation meeting on March 13, 2018.

But Salaam said the delay in the payment of Earned Allowances had become a source of discomfort and agitation by members of the three

unions.

