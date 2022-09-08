Another Super Eagles star bags UK degree

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, has bagged a degree in Business Management from Buckinghamshire New University, Wycombe, United Kingdom.
An Europe-based Nigerian sports journalist, Ojora Babatunde, took to Twitter to celebrate the Nottingham Forest player.
The 25-year-old bagged the degree a few days after his compatriot and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, also got done with business and management diploma.
Babatunde tweeted, “Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi @taiwoawoniyi18, bags a degree in Business Management, from Buckinghamshire New University, Wycombe.
“Man preparing for life after football. Congratulations Big Awo.”
He shared a photo of the player in a graduation gown.