Another Super Eagles star bags UK degree

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, has bagged a degree in Business Management from Buckinghamshire New University, Wycombe, United Kingdom.

An Europe-based Nigerian sports journalist, Ojora Babatunde, took to Twitter to celebrate the Nottingham Forest player.

The 25-year-old bagged the degree a few days after his compatriot and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, also got done with business and management diploma.

Babatunde tweeted, “Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi @taiwoawoniyi18, bags a degree in Business Management, from Buckinghamshire New University, Wycombe.

“Man preparing for life after football. Congratulations Big Awo.”

He shared a photo of the player in a graduation gown.

