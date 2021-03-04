Another veteran actor is dead

A veteran actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Daba is dead.

Daba died Wednesday evening after a long battle with leukemia and prostate cancer.

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan confirmed his demise.

According to Afolayan, the ace broadcaster died on the evening of Wednesday, March 3.

Afolayan said he spoke with his wife and son who confirmed his passing to him.

Many Nigerians including billionaire Femi Otedola donated money for his treatment abroad and gave out-pouring support on social media.

Daba made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

He has featured in several TV series and movies, with ‘Cock Crow at Dawn’ and ‘October 1st’ as notable mentions.