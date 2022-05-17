ANPMP tasks members on quality healthcare services

The Association of Nigeria Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP), Kogi state chapter, has charged members to intensity effort in rendering services to rural areas where there are dearth of quality healthcare.

The state chairman of the association, Dr. Alumbugu Esau, gave the charge in a statement issued in Lokoja Tuesday to mark the association’s annual day celebration slated for 19th May, 2022.

He said the national body, which is an affiliate of the World Organization of National Colleges and Academic Association of General Practitioners/Family Physicians (WONCA) was founded in the year 1972.

He noted that members of the association, who are in the nooks and cranny of the country constitute over 70% of practicing medical doctors that provides health care to both urban and rural dwellers.

He added that private medical doctors, especially those practicing in rural areas engage more in humanitarian services and urged them not to relent in their bid to provide quality healthcare to rural dwellers.

While speaking on the 2022 annual celebration of the association with the theme “Family doctors always there to care”, Dr. Alumbugu said the celebration will be used to create public awareness on the existence of the association in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

