Ansar-ud-Deen empowers 5 widows, as cleric blames insecurity on injustice

A cleric of Ansar-ud-Deen Society Kaduna Branch, Alhaji Hussain Makanjuola, has identified injustice as the cause of persistent security challenges in Nigeria, while calling for just, mercy and dialogue as solutions.

This is just as the Ansar-ud-Deen Society Kaduna Branch empowered five widow’s with foodstuffs made up of rice, beans, millet and semovita as succour in the holy month of Ramadan.

Makanjuola, who stated this while delivering the 1443 Annual Ramadan Lecture of the Society, said the security challenges have persisted because the leadership of the country has been reluctant to wield the big stick against the terrorists.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive action against the bandits and prove wrong those who believe that he has refused to wage war against bandits because majority of them are his kinsmen.

The Cleric asked the President to follow the example of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) who declared publicly during his time that the Islamic punishment of amputation for thieves would be applied to even his own children if any of them was found guilty.

He said, Islam values lives to the extent that it recommended several measures to prevent insecurity and taking of lives, one of which is Allah’s promise of hellfire for whoever kills deliberately and 60 days fasting for whoever takes a life by mistake.

“The leaders of Nigeria should know that Allah will ask them how they ruled Nigeria on the day of judgement. Therefore, leaders must be just. If there is injustice in a country, there cannot be peace. It is perceived that, the leadership of the country is not willing to take action against bandits and terrorists troubling the country because majority of them belong to the same tribe with the President.

“The President should follow the example of the Prophet who when implementing the Islamic law of amputating thieves, said even if his daughter, Fatima indulges in theft, he will amputate her. So, the President should command the security forces to, as a matter of urgency, take stringent action against the bandits for peace to return to Nigeria,” he said.

The Ramadan lecture coincided with the annual empowerment of widows, as five poor widows drawn from the five Divisions of the Kaduna Branch of the Society were given foodstuffs to ameliorate their sufferings during the holy month.