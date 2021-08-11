Ansar-ud-Deen urges sober reflection for Nigerian Muslims



As the Muslim ummah in Nigeria celebrates the Hijra new Islamic year, President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Nigeria and overseas, Aare Abdul-Rafiu Ademola Sanni, has urged for sober reflection among Nigeria Muslims.

Speaking in his Hijra message, titled, ‘Presidential Hijra 1443AH Message, Alhaji Abdul-Rafiu equally urged Nigerian Muslims to thank Allah for overcoming the threat of Covid-19, while calling for prayer against the spate of insecurity ravaging the country.

“I congratulate all Muslims on the celebration of lslamic New Year, Hijra 1443AH today, 1st Muharram (10th August, 2021).



“I also congratulate all Ansars all over the world and thank the Almighty Allah (SWT) for sparing our lives to witness 1443AH Islamic New Year despite the challenges of COVID-19 ravaging the world and the economic issues around the globe.

“I pray that we all witness more years in good health and abundant blessings. I urge all Muslims to use this opportunity of Islamic New Year to have a sober reflection on all the lessons and teaching of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH),” Dr. Abdul-Rafiu said.