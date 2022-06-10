Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title rematch get date, venue

Top boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed on personal terms ahead of their heavyweight title rematch to take place on August 20 in Saudi Arabia.

The Ukrainian defeated Joshua by unanimous decision back in September, and the two have been in talks over a rematch ever since then. Finally, a deal has now been agreed upon for the fight.

The fight had been put on hold after originally being planned for July, but, according to The Sun, Hearn has said the rematch is to be announced officially next week.

‘Thankfully I don’t have to say a couple of weeks anymore,’ said Hearn.

‘I can say next week 100 per cent you’ll get an announcement about that fight.

‘The paperwork is now taken care in full and we’re obviously get the press conference out of the way today, we’ve got a show in Mexico tonight.’

The fight is expected to be staged at Jeddah Super Dome, a record-breaking state-of-the-art arena in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua is attempting to regain his WBA, WBO and IBF titles after a unanimous decision loss to the Ukrainian in September.

