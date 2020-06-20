Anti-banditry, terrorism war: Defence minister urges military to deploy technology

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd.), has charged the leadership of the Defence Space Administration (DSA) to deploy required technological expertise to “effectively support the ongoing anti-banditry and counter terrorism operations” in parts of the country.

According to him, the federal government is desirous of acquiring more space science technological assets to give the nation’s Armed Forces competitive edge in the global arena.

This was contained in a statement by the minister’s special assistant on media and publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, on Friday.

Magashi, who was represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Sab’iu Zakari, stated this at the inauguration of projects at the Defence Space Administration in Abuja.

He described Cyber Space as the “fourth domain of warfare,” adding that federal government “is strategising and promoting synergy among various agencies and the tri-services to end the impunity of the bandits.”

“The uncompromising posture of President Muhammadu Buhari to transform the nation’s Armed Forces is anchored on three pillars of capacity building, restructuring and personnel welfare.

“The realisation of the President Buhari’s determination to improve the productivity of the Armed Forces informed the proper funding of the Defence space Administration through budgetary allocations since 2015 to date,” the statement read in part.

On his part, the Chief of Defence Space Administration, Maj.-Gen Emmanuel George Whyte, said the DSA Act of 2016 “empowers the management to pursue cyber security operations in line with its mandate.”