Anti-cattle ranching protest rocks Edo 

A coalition of civil society groups in Edo state, Monday staged a protest against a section of an executive bill seeking to ban open grazing and regulate other livestock in the state.

While expressing their support for the ban of open grazing, the coalition rejected clause 5(7) contained in the bill; which confer powers on a committee to be constituted by the state governor and determine the size of land suitable for ranching.

Besides, the civil society groups decried alleged proposed 20 percent lands for ranching in local governments or communities by a certain legislators.

Spokesman for Edo Civil Society Organizations (EDOSCO), Leftist Aliyu Umweni, expressed concern over “government interest in private ventures.”

Umweni urged the authorities to call for a “public hearing comprising all critical stakeholders for inputs.”

Last week, the bill suffered setback during its debate at the state assembly following the non-transition of legislators’ recommendations.

The lawmakers were specifically divided over clause 5(7) of the bill, a development that prompted Speaker Marcus Onobu to step it down for more consultation.

Meanwhile, the Edo state government has said the bill is still undergoing legislation at the Edo state House of Assembly, adding that it has not been passed into law “neither is it a state policy.”

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, who stated this in a statement said: “Members of the public who are concerned about part of the bill can make input before its passage by the House.”