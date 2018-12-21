Anti-corruption bill: Convener commends media, CSO’s impact

The National Coordinator, Patriotism Renaissance Initiative (PRI) and the Convener CSO/Media round-table Sulayman Kuku-Dawodu Esq, has said the media and CSO are stakeholders for the expedited passage of the Anti- corruption Bill.

Kuku-Dawodu added that the Bill has continued to engage the attention of the Executive arm of Government, development partners and the coalition of Civil Society Organizations because of their concern on the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The Coordinator PRI who made the submission at the CSO/MEDIA round-table discussion on Advocacy for the Passage of Anti-Corruption Bills before the National Assembly within the week in Abuja said in a bid to achieve the desired objective of passage of the Anti-Corruption Bills, the Open Government Partnership (OGP) and the Federal Ministry of Justice worked through the the Advocacy Working Group carrying out series of activities where they had technical sessions in order to achieve the harmonization of the various versions of the Anti-corruption Bills currently being progressed by the 8th National Assembly, adding that the recent activities brought about the round table discussion.

Speaking at the event, the representative from the Federal Ministry of Justice, legal practicing department, Barr. Emmanuel Fan said war against corruption can only be won through legislation .

While highlighting on the roles played by the civil society as well as the media effectiveness as critical element in promoting good governance called on relevant agencies to collaborate with the advocacy working group for the pursuit of the legislation and objections,

He said the group was determined to engage the legislator and executives to ensure that the Bill is enacted into law for the benefit of the country, adding; “the bill set up by the Advocacy group includes Nigerian financial intelligence agency bill, mutual assistance in criminal matters, proceeds of criminal bill among others.

OGP in collaboration with African network for environment and economic justice with the support by United Kingdom Aid recognized the urgent need for the 8th National Assembly to enact the bills towards the fight against corruption.

The focus of the technical team comprised of the Advocacy Working Group and other stakeholders was the identification of the major differences within the various versions of the Bills and to explore the best opportunity of achieving harmonization of the Bills and agree on modalities for smooth passage of the Bills by the 8th National Assembly.