Anti-corruption lecture: Why we stopped Soyinka, Ezekwesili from speaking –ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Abuja chapter, Wednesday prevented Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon and former education minister, Dr Oby Ezekwesili from speaking at an anti-corruption event, because of the ongoing ASUU strike. The invaders said that they had no regret for their actions.

The union, led by its chair, Dr Kasim Umaru, disrupted the event held at the University of Abuja.

Umaru told NAN in a telephone interview on Wednesday that they disrupted the programme because of the ongoing strike, adding that they had no regret for their actions.

He argued that such programme could not hold in the institution because lecturers were also involved in the event.

“Those eminent personalities for the programme are all aware of our plight and did nothing, we disrupted the event because we are on strike,” he said.

The convener of the event and National Coordinator of African Initiative Against Corruption and Exam Malpractice (AFICEM), Dr Francis Abioye regretted the action of the academics, saying they erred by disrupting the event.

Abioye said the management of the university had earlier approved the institution’s auditorium as venue for the anti-corruption programme.

He said the programme was not an academic event, but was organised to educate Nigerians, especially students, against corruption and related cases.

In his remarks, the university Student Union Government (SUG) President, Mr Chizurum Anabaronye said the development was regrettable and disappointing.

“It is unfortunate because students would have benefited immensely by the programme considering the personalities involved in the programme.

“Wole Soyinka is a person every student wants to see and the only opportunity to hear him speak was scuttled, we mobilised the students for the event but later communicated to them on the development,” he said.

One of the facilitators and Osun High Court judge, Justice Oloyode Folahanmi, said AFICEM planned to celebrate the 2018 anti-corruption day with a lecture on the `Benefits of Examination Ethics’ which was disrupted.

“The Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, other eminent persons and myself were to speak to Nigerian students on the need to abide by the rules guiding examination ethics.

“We are partners in progress, we feel the plight of ASUU and we want to fix Nigerian problem so it was wrong to disrupt the programme,” he said.

While calling on FG to address the demands of ASUU, Folahanmi said the reason for targeting students was because of the belief that quest for societal regeneration must begin with the youth.

