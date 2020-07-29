Anti-corruption: Malami reveals how much FG made from oil companies in one year

Attorney-General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) Tuesday, said the Muhammadu Buhari-led anti-corruption crusade has facilitated the recovery of $62 billion arrears from oil companies as part of government’s Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) in the last one year.

Malami gave the scorecard of his ministry between May 29, 2019 and July 28, 2020, at a capacity building workshop and interactive session with judiciary correspondents in Abuja.

He said: “Also recovered within the period is the sum of 311million dollars from the U.S. and New Jersey, in the third phase of Abacha loot and another 6.3 million dollars Abacha loot from the Republic of Northern Island.”

The minister disclosed that the money had been paid into the federal government’s treasury for utility development such as Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Kano-Abuja Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge in line with agreement reached with the foreign partners.

He further stated that over N685 million was recovered through the help of whistleblowers within the last one year while N500 million was recovered from forfeited vessels, trucks, and barges.

The AGF said a legal framework introduced by the ministry had helped to raise stamp duty collection from a mere total of N22 billion over the years to N66 billion within the last six months of the amendment of the act.

He said some bills which are currently before the National Assembly, including the Electronic Transaction, Electronic Evidence Act, Digital Management Act and Electronic Banking Act will stimulate the economy when passed into law.

Also speaking, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dayo Apata (SAN) said effective coverage of the justice sector will help prevent injustice in the country.

“This should be done by shining the spotlight on the actions of Judges, Lawyers and other stakeholders in the justice system,” he said.