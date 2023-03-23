Anti-crude oil theft: Ex-militant leaders fault claims against PINL 

Former militant leaders from the six states of the Niger Delta region have faulted the claims against crude oil pipeline operators and the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited Company (PINL) over the allege neglect of the stakeholders of the region on existing agreement on peace.

The ex-militant leaders under the Niger Delta Anti-Pipeline/Crude Oil Theft Taskforce Group (NDAPOTTTG) described the allegation leveled by a group known as Coalition for Peace and Development in Niger Delta (COPDIND) as ‘cheap blackmail’ and ‘unfounded’.

A group, Coalition for Peace and Development in Niger Delta, COPDIND, had on Monday accused the crude oil pipeline operators and the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited Company of alleged neglect of stakeholders from the region, warning that such neglect could be inimical to the campaign against crude oil theft in the region.

But the former militant leaders under the aegis of the NDAPOTTTG, in a statement issued Wednesday and signed by its national coordinator, Gen. Flawei Pathfinder also known as Gen. Osama, said the claims are deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited Company.

The group said, “Niger Delta Anti-Pipeline/Crude Oil Theft Taskforce Group and its leadership condemns in strong term the cheap blackmail sponsored and undertaken by the self-styled group, Coalition For Peace and Development in Niger Delta, COPDIND. We want to say that the claims made are very far from the truth and all blatant lies from the figment of their imagination.

“We express our disappointment over their selfish reasons, as these they have displayed and danced naked in the market square without having the facts. Their claims are falsely fabricated and cheap blackmail which are intentionally in trying to diminishing the credibility and image of the PINL company because of sheer barbarism and mischief orchestrated to cause disaffection bad blood between the stakeholders in the host communities and the company.”

