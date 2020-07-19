Anti-graft war: Groups thumb up Malami, allege threats to AGF’s life

A group of civil society organisations have passed a vote of confidence on the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

There has been some campaign of calumny targeted at the minister and some other government officials in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last few weeks.

The organizations; Northern Youths Progressive Assembly, South West Youths Congress as well as the South East Youths Movement of Nigeria, at a joint press conference in Abuja, Sunday, alleged moves to divert attention from the war against corruption as well as attempts to harm the person and office of the AGF for his insistence on anti-graft fight.

National coordinators of the groups, Comrades Adamu Kabir Matazu, Olamide Odumosu and Emanuel B. Chidibere, particularly warned an online publication, Sahara Reporters, to stop spreading fake news on the AGF.

The group highlighted the many achievements of Abubakar Malami as AGF since his appointment by President Mohammadu Buhari to include his stand on the fight against corruption in line with policies of the APC administration; his role in the Processing and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) case where Nigeria would have lost $9.6billion to dubious characters as well as his proactive steps in the fight against sex and gender based violence.

”For these reasons and many more, we the Northern Youths Progressive Assembly, South West Youths Congress and South East Youths Movement of Nigeria have decided to pass a vote of confidence on Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) because we are sure of his capability to bring the needed turn around to the justice sector in line with the vision of President Buhari’s administration.

”From our findings, the attacks on the Hon AGF is simply because he is exposing corrupt elements in this government in line with the vision of the present administration on zero-tolerance-for-corruption. The AGF has done all within his power to expose corrupt elements in government who want to bring ridicule and shame to the administration of President Buhari, who is doing his best to ensure a free, fair and just society for all Nigerians.

”We are also calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to disregard all the baseless allegations and campaign of calumny against the AGF, the SSA to the President on Media and Publicity and other government functionaries who are working very hard to deliver on the promises of Mr. President to Nigerians.”