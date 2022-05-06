Anti-graft war: ICPC to track 550 projects in 18 states

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), is set to track 550 projects in 18 states in the phase 4 of its Constituency & Executive Projects Tracking Exercise.

According to a statement signed by spokesperson of ICPC Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the exercise, which is to commence on the 9th of May 2022, will focus on federal government funded capital projects in Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Borno, Yobe, Taraba, Kano, Kaduna, Kebbi, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Edo, Lagos, Ogun and Ekiti state, and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the statement, “The Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI) is an initiative of the ICPC that commenced in 2019 with the aim of promoting social accountability and transparency in the conception, execution and management of public funded projects as well as ensuring value-for-money in the execution of the projects.

“The first phase of the exercise in 2019 had a total of 424 projects tracked across 12 states, while the second and third phases conducted in 2020 and 2021 featured 722 projects in 16 states; and 1,098 projects in 16 other states and the FCT respectively.

“The focal sectors of the Phase 4 exercise remain Education, Health, Water Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development as well as Power sectors among others.

“The mandate of the tracking exercise is to investigate fraudulent procurement practices in the award of contracts for the projects, ensure projects are executed to the specified standard and that value-for-money is obtained, monitor the implementation of the projects from inception to completion in collaboration with critical stakeholders, and make recoveries on projects/contracts confirmed to have been inflated or in which contractors under-performed or did not perform at all.

“In addition, the objectives of the tracking initiative include compelling the return of runaway contractors to sites to complete hitherto abandoned projects, tracking contracting companies for all statutory regulatory compliance, among others as well as prosecuting persons or institutions found culpable in undermining the execution of government funded projects,” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

