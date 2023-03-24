‘Anti-party activities:’ Kogi APC okays NWC member’s suspension

The All Progressives Congress, Kogi state chapter, on Friday approved the suspension of a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, Murtala Yakubu (Ajaka), by the executive members of Ajaka Ward 1 of the party.

Yakubu, who is the deputy national publicity secretary of the party, had been suspended by the entire executive members of APC, Ajaka Ward 1, Igalamela/Odolu local government area, in a letter dated March 20.

The statement entitled “Approval and implication of the suspension of Hon. Muritala Yakubu (Ajaka) by the APC,” read in part, “The Kogi state Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received a Notice of Suspension of Hon. Muritala Yakubu (Ajaka) from the Igalamel-Odolu local government area Executive Committee which acted on the basis of his suspension by the Ajaka Ward 1, Ward Executive Committee.

“The Kogi state executive committee of the APC, having perused the facts as alleged and established both the veracity and the gravity of the anti-party activities made out against him, has approved the disciplinary action, that is; suspension, meted to him by the appropriate organs below.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby wish to notify the zonal and national executive committees of our party as well as the general public that consequent upon his suspension, Muritala Yakubu (Ajaka) is now barred from participating in all party activities.”

