Anti-party: Gombe APC inaugurates 5-man committee to probe Sen Goje  

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kashere, Akko LGA of Gombe state has set up a five-man committee to investigate Muhammad Danjuma Goje for his alleged involvement in anti-party activities during the recent governorship and state assembly elections.

Danjuma Goje, a former governor of the state is the senator representing Gombe Central senatorial district.

At a news conference held in Kashere, Wednesday, the Kashere APC ward chairman, Tanimu Abdullahi, informed journalists that they saw Senator Goje engaged in anti-party activities, including urging certain party members to cast their ballots for organisations other than the APC.

Additionally, he said that Senator Goje distributed cash to sway votes away from the party during the election, a move that was wholly opposed to the APC and intended to cause the party to lose.

He said: “It is unfortunate that Goje who is supposed to play an exemplary role in the party having benefited so much from it is the one trying to destroy the party.”

