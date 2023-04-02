Anti-party: Oyo SDP suspends guber candidate, state secretary 

The Oyo state chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Saturday suspended the party’s governorship candidate, Barrister Michael Lana and state secretary, Mr Idowu Awokoya, from the party.

Oyo SDP in a letter to the party’s national secretariat signed by its state chairman, Michael Okunlade, asked it to ratify the suspension of Lana and the state secretary of the party.

In the letter addressed to the SDP national chairman dated March 31, Oyo SDP accused Lana of alleged “Anti party activities and no substantial contribution to the party.”

The party in the letter titled:”Suspension of Mr Folorunsho Lana and Idowu Awokoya as a member of SDP in Oyo state and as state secretary” also accused the state secretary of alleged ” indiscipline, insubordination and dropping the name of the national secretary to destabilise the party.

“I wish to bring to your attention of the meeting held today, 31st March, 2023 in our state office, Oyo state.”

The meeting comprises of members of state executive and the local government chairmen. After reviewing the activities of Mr Lana, the gubernatorial candidates in the just concluded general elections and the secretary of the party during and after the elections, the whole house resolved as follows: “That Mr Lana be suspended from the party for anti-party activities and no substantial contribution to the party. That the state secretary of the party Mr. Owokoya be suspended for indiscipline, insubordination and dropping the name of the national secretary to destabilise the party.

“In line with party constitution, we therefore wish to forward the resolution of the party for your approval to suspend both Mr Lana and Owokoya”.

Oyo SDP stated further that: ‘It was also resolved that Ajibola Adeniyi of Lagelu local government under the Oyo central secretarial district replaces Owokoya in acting capacity.”

Reacting to the suspension, the SDP governorship candidate in Oyo state, Lana said, “Don’t mind them. They are jokers and lovers who are trying to redeem themselves from their inglorious alliance with the APC.”

