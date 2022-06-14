Anxiety as bandits abduct Anglican Bishop, wife, CAN Chair in Plateau 

Gunmen Sunday evening kidnapped the Anglican Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Kwara state, Rt. Rev Oluwaseun Aderogba, alongside his wife and driver while travelling along the Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway in Oyo state.

The cleric and his wife were said to be on their way to Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, from Ogun state around 8:30pm Sunday evening when their car developed a fault at a lonely section of the road.

While the driver was battling to fix the car, the heavily armed gunmen swooped on them and whisked them into the forest.

Oyo state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the abduction of the clergy in a statement, Monday, said the command had already swung into action with the aim of freeing the captives and arresting the criminals.

“On Sunday 12/06/2022 at about 2100HRS, one Rev. Adekunle Adeluwa reported to the Command through an incidented report at Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo town, that at about 2030hours, one Bishop, Rt. Rev Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State, in the company of his wife and driver were abducted.

“Preliminary investigations reveals that the victim’s vehicle developed what seemed a mechanical fault while traveling from Yewa, Ogun State to Jebba, Kwara State en route an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command is in Charge of the rescue operation that has commenced since 2100HRS of Sunday 12/06/2022.

“All the tactical teams of the Command Anti-Kidnapping squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, and Conventional Police personnel along with local hunters and vigilantes are all involved in the rescue operations.

“Meanwhile, discreet investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department is simultaneously being vigorously embarked upon to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt.

“While enjoining members of the public to report any suspicion to the nearest Police Division or formation, credible and timely information, the general public are assured of their safety as the go about their lawful activities,” the statement said.

While the police statement was silent on the issue of ransom for the kidnapped victims, family sources said the abductors had reached out and demanded a ransom of N50 million to free the captives.

Plateau CAN chair too…

In a related development, a Catholic priest in charge of St Anthony’s Parish, Angware community in the Jos East local government area of Plateau state, Rev James Kantoma, who is also the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (APC) in the council area, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

It was gathered that Kantoma was abducted at his house in the community by the gunmen Sunday night.

A resident of Angware community, Silas Joshua, confirmed the cleric’s abduction in Jos Monday.

“When the gunmen arrived the community at night, they moved straight to the house of the Reverend Father.

“Some youths in the area, who were alerted, tried to stop and even gave them a hot chase into the bush but the gunmen started shooting everywhere and eventually took the Reverend Father away,” Joshua said.

The state’s CAN chairman, Polycarp Lubo, also confirmed the development. Lubo said: “Since the gunmen took the Reverend Father away, we have not heard anything either from him or the abductors up till this morning. This is so sad. But we are praying for him that no harm will befall him wherever he is. But for how long shall innocent citizens continue to be kidnapped or abducted without anything being done to address the problem?”

When contacted, spokesman of the state’s police command, Alabo Alfred, said the Command was aware of the incident and had deployed officers and men from the anti-kidnapping unit to the community.

He said: “Our men are already working to ensure that the cleric regains his freedom and apprehend those behind the abduction.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

