Anxiety as COVID-19 kills another council boss in Lagos

The Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos state, Mr Babatunde Oke, has reportedly died of Coronavirus complications.

He passed on at early hours of Wednesday.

It was gathered that Oke, a second-term council boss, who had been sick for a while and recuperating, was suddenly rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment before he died.

According to report, Oke, who contracted COVID-19 recently, was receiving treatment at the Gbagada Isolation Centre until his case became critical and he had to be moved to St. Nicholas Hospital where he eventually died.

The latest death will make it the third casualties of council bosses who died of COVID-19 complications in the state.

Related

No tags for this post.