Anxiety as gunmen kidnap Anambra journalist at midnight



Anambra state born journalist, Barr. Matthew Onwuasoanya, aged 49 has been declared missing for 18 days after he was allegedly kidnapped from home by unknown gunmen.

Onwuasoanya, a private lawyer, who practices journalism with the state-owned National Light newspapers, was last seen on May 30, 2020, according to a statement signed by the state Council Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Emmanuel Ifesinachi, and his Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Udeagha.



The Council said they were briefed of the incident on Wednesday by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Anambra Newspapers and Printing Corporation, (ANPC), Mr Chuka Nnabuife, who said the whereabouts of the missing man had equally been reported to the police.

“Barrister Mathew Onwuasoanya, Male, fair in complexion, aged 49, personal telephone numbers, *07086738854 and 07032770194* has not been seen neither in office nor at his residence in Ngodo, Nise, since the night of Friday, 29th May, 2020. We have been expecting him at work until his only brother, Mr Oliver Onwuasoanya, 07031318440, arrived our office on Monday, June 8, 2029 and told us they are searching for him.



“Thereafter, we commenced action on search for him. His brother has lodged complaints to CPS and the CP’s office with his photograph and vital information. At his residence, neighbours told his brother that at about 2am on May 30, some vehicles, comprising a white Hilux truck and a Highlander with some gun+bearing men dressed in what looks like security men’s uniform came and whisked him away. That is the much they said,” the report added.



They enjoined anyone with useful information about Onwuasoanya, who hails from Awba-Ofemili in Awka North LGA of Anambra state, to provide it so as to rescue him as he was “very active and resourceful Journalist as the development if not tackled, may live a big dent on the image of media practice in Anambra state”.