Anxiety as gunmen squeeze ex-Defence Chief to death in Abuja

Daredevil gunmen have mowed down former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh on Tuesday night along Abuja- Keffi while returning from his farm.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, confirmed the incident on Tuesday night on his Twitter handle in a series of tweets.

According to him, the former Defence Chief died from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while he was returning from his farm.

He said, “It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.”

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest.”

Before his death, the former Defence Chief was being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged N3.9billion fraud, while in office during the previous administration.

Badeh, was supposed to open his defence in January to the allegation of massisve fraud linked to him in while serving as the CDS in the administration of former president Good luck Jonathan.

He was accused of diverting about N4billion meant for the purchase of weapons in the fight against insurgents in the North-east.

