Anxiety as Nigeria records highest COVID-19 infections since 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the country on Tuesday recorded 2,123 new COVID-19 infections.

The latest figure is the highest ever daily infections since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria in February 2020.

Tuesday’s figure was 755 higher than the 1,368 infections recorded on on Monday.

Also, the NCDC also announced four deaths that took tally to 2,989, from 2,985.

The full breakdown for Tuesday figures are as follows

Lagos -1552

FCT – 197

Edo – 155

Rivers – 81

Delta – 44

Plateau – 33

Kwara – 30

Kano – 16

Enugu – 12

Gombe – 2

Bauchi – 1

Total confirmed cases: 227,378

Total discharged: 211,761

Total deaths: 2,989