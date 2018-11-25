Anxiety as NNL pushes 8 teams for NPFL

The Nigeria National League (NNL) as followed in the footsteps of the top-tier league in Nigeria by ensuring that no club will be relegated making 8 clubs gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Nigeria National League’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) took place at the Nera Hotel in Jabi, Abuja, on Saturday night with a proposal to promote 8 teams to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Congress blamed the crisis that rocked Nigeria Football and said that the decision was taken in the best interest of football.

The proposal is still expected to be submitted to the League Management Company (LMC) before a meeting between top stakeholders will be convened to discuss the final outcome of the proposal.

Already, the Super 8 play-off which is usually an avenue to determine teams that will be promoted to the top echelon of the league has been scrapped by the NNL Executive body, as the tournament will no longer be on the agenda next season.

The Congress also approved the 2018/2019 season to kick off on January 19, 2019, in an abridged format of 4 groups.

The new arrangement will have the top finisher and winners in each of the groups gaining promotion to the Premier League in a winner takes it all procedure.

The eight teams approved for promotion are Gombe Utd, Kogi Utd, Kada City, Real Stars, Bendel Insurance, Delta Force, 3SC and Remo Stars.

The Congress also proposed that twelve teams be relegated from the abridged 2018/19 NPFL at the end of the season.